Man dies from injuries following Watertown officer involved shooting

WATERTOWN – The man who was shot in Watertown by police Sunday has died from his injuries, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The investigation is now listed as an officer involved death according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Law enforcement from Watertown Police Department initiated a traffic stop in Watertown on Sunday for a burnt-out taillight. Law enforcement had been looking for the man to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident. During the traffic stop, a taser was deployed, but was not effective. Shots were fired from within the vehicle and officers returned fire. A firearm was found in the vehicle.

Law enforcement immediately began life-saving measures on the subject, and paramedics later transported the subject to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries sustained during the incident.

As a result, organ donation was something the family chose to pursue. The organ donation process has been completed and the family has given permission for this information to be shared.