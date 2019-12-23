Man dies in Adams County single-car crash, alcohol a suspected cause

Adams County officials responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the town of Easton, pronouncing the occupant deceased on the scene.

Adams native Roger Lewandowski, 69, was driving down Ember Avenue in Easton when he drove into a ditch on the south side of the road and struck a tree therein. According to Adams County sheriff Brent York, officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“Lewandowski was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased,” York said. “Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors of the crash.”

Nobody else was injured at the scene of the crash. The Adams County sheriff continues to look into the crash.

