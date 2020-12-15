Man dies in rural Marquette County house fire

TOWN OF HARRIS - One man died in a house fire in rural Marquette County on Monday night.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, Eugene Baumann, 85, was found dead inside the burnt-out structure at W5268 Elk Road in the town of Harris.

The sheriff's department received a 911 call Monday, 5:10 p.m., reporting a structure fire. According to a press release, the town of Harris and village of Westfield fire departments responded to the blaze, along with Marquette County EMS Unit 81. When first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Marquette County Sheriff Joe Konrath said the fire remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, Marquette County Coroner, State of Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Marshall, and town of Harris Fire Department.

