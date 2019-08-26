An 80-year-old man died in a tractor accident Friday in the town of Trenton.
Around 2:05 p.m., emergency responders responded to N9334 County Road A. At the scene, they learned a farm tractor had rolled over a man who was operating loader controls from the ground, according to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
The man was identified as John Ganske of rural Beaver Dam, 80. The medical examiner pronounced him dead at the scene.
According to Ganske's obituary, he was a lifelong farmer and served in the United States Army Reserves. He is survived by Audrey, his wife of 58 years, and three daughters: Pam, Denise and Lisa.
