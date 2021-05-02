Man dies in UTV rolllover crash in the town of Lebanon

TOWN OF LEBANON – A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a UTV rollover on Saturday at 11 p.m.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to a report of a UTV rollover where the driver, and only human occupant, was found deceased. A dog was an apparent passenger on the vehicle, was uninjured and released to family.
At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 call from a passerby reported the incident, which occurred on Monroe Road, near La Follette Road, or about 7 to 8 miles northeast of Watertown. The initial investigation indicated the UTV was northbound on Monroe Road, left the roadway on the right shoulder, and overturned in a marshy ditch immediately adjacent to the roadway and ejecting the driver. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, nor helmet, and alcohol use was believed to be a factor in the crash. The roadway on which the vehicle was being operated, was open to ATV and UTV use.
Assisting the sheriff’s office and DNR at the scene were the Lebanon Fire Department, Watertown EMS, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.