Man dies in UTV rolllover crash in the town of Lebanon

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to a report of a UTV rollover where the driver, and only human occupant, was found deceased. A dog was an apparent passenger on the vehicle, was uninjured and released to family.

At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 call from a passerby reported the incident, which occurred on Monroe Road, near La Follette Road, or about 7 to 8 miles northeast of Watertown. The initial investigation indicated the UTV was northbound on Monroe Road, left the roadway on the right shoulder, and overturned in a marshy ditch immediately adjacent to the roadway and ejecting the driver. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, nor helmet, and alcohol use was believed to be a factor in the crash. The roadway on which the vehicle was being operated, was open to ATV and UTV use.