Man fires crossbow at police during domestic dispute in Wisconsin Dells

A man was arrested after firing a crossbow at police responding to a domestic dispute in Wisconsin Dells Wednesday.

According to a press release posted to social media, Wisconsin Dells Police were dispatched at midnight Wednesday. When police arrived they confronted a man who barricaded himself with a woman in a bedroom stating that he had a firearm. He also threatened to shoot the woman.

That prompted officers to surround the residence and call in assistance from the Columbia and Sauk county Emergency Response Teams.

A negotiator contacted the man via phone, and over the course of several hours attempted to negotiate the release of the woman and the surrender of the man. At 5:30 a.m., negotiations broke down and police believed the woman was in great danger based on statements being made by the man.

A joint effort was made by the Columbia County and Sauk County Emergency Response Teams to enter the home, during which the man fired a crossbow at a tactical team member. Officers and deputies then used non-lethal force to subdue the man and the woman was successfully removed from the residence with no harm.

Assisting in the incident were the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Lake Delton Police Department, and Dells-Delton EMS.