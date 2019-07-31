PLAIN — A 48-year-old man was injured Tuesday after his tractor rolled over, trapping him beneath it in the town of Spring Green, authorities say.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. to a tractor roll-over crash on Paulus Road near Highway 23 south of Plain.
Authorities said Chad McGlynn was driving the tractor up a hill when it stalled and rolled backward. The tractor then hit an embankment and overturned. McGlynn was injured and trapped beneath the rolled tractor.
McGlynn was transported to University of Wiscosin Hospital by a UW Med Flight helicopter.
UW Med Flight, the Plain Fire Department and Plain Ambulance assisted the Sauk County Sheriff's Office on scene.
