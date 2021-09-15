Man flown to U.W. following being run over during morning accident in Beaver Dam

A man working put his trailer in place for the workday was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Burnett Street. Beaver Dam Police, Fire and Paramedics were dispatched to the truck versus pedestrian accident. The initial investigation showed that a 34-year-old man was working next to his work trailer that was parked on the south side of the roadway. A Dodge Dakota driven by a 16-year-old boy struck the trailer and the man. The man was run over prior to the truck stopping.

Beaver Dam paramedics transported the man to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. He was then taken by U.W. Med Flight to U.W. Hospital in Madison.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team assisted with the crash reconstruction.

Kreuziger said that the rising sun may have been one of the contributing factors in the crash.