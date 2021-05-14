Man found dead in Necedah Wildlife Refuge, no foul play suspected

A man was found dead in his vehicle Friday morning at the Necedah Wildlife Refuge in Juneau County.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, the man was found dead in the driver's seat. In a press release, the sheriff's office said the man's identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

"Foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the community," said Sheriff Brent Oleson in the release.

The sheriff's office received a call Friday morning, just before 10 a.m., from a person stating they found a man sitting in his car who appeared dead. From the initial investigation, it appears he was the vehicle's sole occupant.

The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, along with the Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office. Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the investigation.