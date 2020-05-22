Man gets 3 years of probation for stealing a bank card at Lake Delton water park

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Minneapolis man charged in March with identity theft pleaded no contest following unauthorized charges in Dane and Dodge counties from a bank card that went missing in Lake Delton.

Willie J. Britten, 30, pleaded no contest to the two charges of misappropriating ID information. Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler found Britten guilty and withheld sentencing in lieu of three years of probation with the condition that Britten serve 30 days in jail with Huber privileges. He must pay $7,850 in restitution and $786 in additional court costs and $1,150 in cash seized by police will be applied to the restitution. Britten also must undergo any counseling recommendations from the Department of Corrections and submit a DNA sample.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Delton police officer responded to a report of theft at the Hotel Rome’s attached indoor water park on Feb. 29.

A man who placed items in a locker at the water park without locking it and returned a few minutes later found his property was missing, including a wallet.

His credit union was notified on March 3 and three unauthorized withdrawals totaling $7,800 were discovered, two in Madison and one in Juneau.

Another transaction in Beaver Dam was denied.

The complaint says Britten was eventually identified as the person who allegedly made the transactions and he was arrested.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

