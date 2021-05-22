Man in critical condition after single vehicle crash on Highway B

TOWN OF BURNETT – A 33-year-old man is listed in critical condition following a single vehicle accident that occurred on Highway B near Butternut Road on Saturday.
According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the call about the accident came in at 4:05 a.m.
Preliminary investigation shows a passenger vehicle operated by the man was traveling eastbound on Highway B. The passenger vehicle entered the south gravel shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to go into a counter-clockwise spin, cross the roadway and enter the north ditch where the vehicle overturned numerous times, ejecting the man and lone occupant into a field. The driver was transported by EMS to the Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam and was later flown via helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Flight for Life, Beaver Dam EMS, Horicon EMS, Burnett FRU, Horicon Fire, Burnett Fire and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.