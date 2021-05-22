 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in critical condition after single vehicle crash on Highway B
0 comments
alert top story

Man in critical condition after single vehicle crash on Highway B

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

TOWN OF BURNETT – A 33-year-old man is listed in critical condition following a single vehicle accident that occurred on Highway B near Butternut Road on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the call about the accident came in at 4:05 a.m.

Preliminary investigation shows a passenger vehicle operated by the man was traveling eastbound on Highway B. The passenger vehicle entered the south gravel shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to go into a counter-clockwise spin, cross the roadway and enter the north ditch where the vehicle overturned numerous times, ejecting the man and lone occupant into a field. The driver was transported by EMS to the Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam and was later flown via helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Flight for Life, Beaver Dam EMS, Horicon EMS, Burnett FRU, Horicon Fire, Burnett Fire and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Harms, Gene and Jason
Obituaries

Harms, Gene and Jason

BARABOO—A memorial service for Gene Harms and Jason Harms will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, W…

Thompson, Gene D.
Obituaries

Thompson, Gene D.

BARABOO—Gene D. Thompson, age 88, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Baraboo. He was b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News