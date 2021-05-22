Man in critical condition after single vehicle crash on Highway B

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the call about the accident came in at 4:05 a.m.

Preliminary investigation shows a passenger vehicle operated by the man was traveling eastbound on Highway B. The passenger vehicle entered the south gravel shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to go into a counter-clockwise spin, cross the roadway and enter the north ditch where the vehicle overturned numerous times, ejecting the man and lone occupant into a field. The driver was transported by EMS to the Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam and was later flown via helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.