 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured after he falls and is hit by truck on Highway CX in Portage
comments
alert top story

Man injured after he falls and is hit by truck on Highway CX in Portage

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A man was hospitalized after being hit by a delivery truck on County Road CX on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from the Portage Police Department, the accident occurred at 8:11 a.m. on the road near the Kwik Trip. Dennis Mouser of Wellington, Ohio, 71, was walking to cross the road when he fell into the roadway. A delivery truck was parked on the road. The vehicle struck Mouser as it drove away. The driver was unaware that Mouser had fallen down.

Aspirus Divine Savior EMS responded and transported Mouser to the hospital. He was later transported to the University of Wisconsin-Madison hospital for serious injuries.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olson, Drew W.
Obituaries

Olson, Drew W.

POYNETTE – Drew W. Olson, age 35, passed away at his home in Poynette on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Hoffman, Velma
Obituaries

Hoffman, Velma

SARASOTA, Fla.—Velma Mae Hoffman went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. She wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News