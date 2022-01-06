 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured by deer in Columbia County town of Lewiston
Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

Early on Thursday morning Columbia County Sheriff personnel were searching a man who was reported to be lost in the woods after tracking a deer.

Portage Fire Department was also dispatched to Schultz Road in the town of Lewiston to help with the rescue after the call at 12:41 a.m.

The man had left a Schultz Road residence around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to track a deer on the west side of the property. Sheriff’s Deputies found the man’s ATV and began to follow his tracks.

He was found in a drainage ditch with a wound to the inside of his right left. The man told deputies he was gored by a buck. Deputies reported he was disoriented and possibly suffering from hypothermia and provided him first aid while attempting to warm him.

Portage Fire arrived on the scene with the department UTV and followed a sheriff deputy to the location of the man. The fire crew contacted Med Flight and advised them to land in a nearby field which was difficult due to the amount of snow in the field. The man was transferred into the helicopter

“The County Sheriff’s Deputies were instrumental in saving the patient’s life. The Wisconsin DNR and Aspirus MedEvac were on scene as well, but were unable to gain access to the patient,” Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said. “This rescue was a great example of multiple departments and entities working together to save a person’s life. The PFD wants to thank the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Med Flight, and the firefighters for responding and working together to save the life of one of our citizens.”

