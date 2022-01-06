Man injured by deer in Columbia County town of Lewiston

Early on Thursday morning Columbia County Sheriff personnel were searching a man who was reported to be lost in the woods after tracking a deer.

Portage Fire Department was also dispatched to Schultz Road in the town of Lewiston to help with the rescue after the call at 12:41 a.m.

The man had left a Schultz Road residence around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to track a deer on the west side of the property. Sheriff’s Deputies found the man’s ATV and began to follow his tracks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was found in a drainage ditch with a wound to the inside of his right left. The man told deputies he was gored by a buck. Deputies reported he was disoriented and possibly suffering from hypothermia and provided him first aid while attempting to warm him.

Portage Fire arrived on the scene with the department UTV and followed a sheriff deputy to the location of the man. The fire crew contacted Med Flight and advised them to land in a nearby field which was difficult due to the amount of snow in the field. The man was transferred into the helicopter