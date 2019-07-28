BEAR VALLEY — A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after he struck a disabled farming vehicle attached to a truck blocking the highway, authorities say.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said at 2:03 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to Highway N after receiving a call about a traffic accident in the town of Bear Creek.
A male motorcycle driver was traveling east on the county road when he encountered a truck hauling a disabled farm tractor and trailer that was stopped in the middle of the road, blocking all traffic.
The motorcyclist struck the truck and then the trailer attached to the truck. He was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison by ambulance. No one else was injured.
Meister said the accident remains under investigation, adding the department is withholding the names of all three vehicle operators involved.
The Plain Police Department, Hillpoint fire and first responders, Plain fire and ambulance and UW Med Flight teams assisted the Sauk County Sheriff's Office on scene.
