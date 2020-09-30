Man jailed after high-speed chase through Columbia and Sauk counties

A man was charged Monday following a high-speed chase through two counties.

Joseph Uptagraw, 32, had an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court on felony charges of eluding officers and drug possession. Judge Troy Cross set $10,000 cash bond. He remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. Uptagraw faces up to 8.5 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

A press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Department last Friday said that the Lake Delton Police Department asked for assistance in intercepting a vehicle believed to be involved in a string of burglaries and driven by Uptagraw. The black vehicle had no license plates and alluded Lake Delton police.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle driving east on Levee Road around 2:56 a.m. and observed the vehicle start to rapidly accelerate. The deputy began pursuing the vehicle and asked Portage police to set up a tire deflation device on Levee Road after driving between 60 and 80 mph. The vehicle hit the tire deflation device near the interstate as the deputy continued pursuing it.