Man jailed with $250,000 cash bond on child sexual assault charges

A Columbia County man remains jailed with a $250,000 cash bond after being charged with multiple counts of first-degree child sexual assault.

Timothy J. Braatz, 52, was charged Nov. 2 with two counts of child sexual assault of a person under the age of 13 as a persistent repeater. Judge Troy Cross set $250,000 cash bond, and Braatz remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon. He may not have any unsupervised contact with underage girls or go on school grounds. He may not leave the state without court approval. Braatz faces life in prison without parole on the charges.

In November, Braatz's attorney made a motion to have the court impose signature bond instead, arguing that the justification for the high cash bond was not clear given Braatz's ties to the state and his previous history of keeping up with court appearances even when facing life imprisonment. The motion was denied Dec. 3.

According to the criminal complaint, two underage girls told police that Braatz sexually assaulted them on two different occasions a few years ago while they were visiting his residence.

Braatz faces life imprisonment due to a previous conviction of child sexual assault in 2001. He was found guilty of child enticement in 2015. (what were the sentences in these cases?)

