HORICON - The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the Rock County man killed in a multi-vehicle crash July 30 near Horicon.
Gavin Rivas, 22, Orfordville, died following the crash on Highway E near Swan Road, according to a press release.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 2008 Chrysler 300 sedan driven by Dustin VanderGalien, 35, Beaver Dam, crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox headed in the opposite direction. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus that had been behind the Equinox.
Rivas was a front seat passenger in the Ford Focus which was driven by Blake Mejaki, 21, of Mayville. Mejaki was flown from the scene by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison with injuries that were not life threatening. Dustin Frederick, 22, Iron Ridge, and a 16-year-old Mayville girl, who were passengers in the back seat of the Ford, were both taken to Aurora Summit Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Vander Galien was flown from the scene by MedFlight to UW Hospital with injuries there were considered life threatening. He was arrested for driving while under the influence, but charges are pending completion of the investigation.
According to online court records, Vander Galien was found guilty in September 2015 of his second offense of driving while intoxicated.
The driver of the Equinox, Regina Alexaieff, 34, North Fond du Lac, was treated for injuries and passengers in the car she was driving, Kevin Kutz, 39, Slinger and a 12-year-old child were not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)