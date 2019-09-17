REESEVILLE — Authorities said a 65-year-old man is dead following a squirrel hunting incident Tuesday morning near Reeseville.
A call came into the Dodge County Sherriff’s office shortly before 8 a.m.
Department of Natural Resources public information officer Joanne Haas said a party of three was hunting near Mud Lake on state property. The incident involved two brothers. A 61-year-old man told authorities he saw movement and shot his 65-year-old brother accidentally.
The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the accident with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
