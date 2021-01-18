Man proposes renaming streets and city hall to reflect diverse Beaver Dam history

Kurt Sampson, the curator of the Dodge County Historical Society, said most of the streets with a last name, beyond the generic small town street names, are derived from early white settlers in the area. There are some streets named after native tribes, some of which weren't even from the area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Unfortunately, quite frankly, there aren’t any people of color that the streets are named after in Beaver Dam," he said.

Sampson said some other historical figures that could work for a street name include Red Wolf of the Kickapoo tribe who lived in Dodge County and Delia Akeley, a famous explorer who was born in Beaver Dam.

Any name changes are in the formative stages for now. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said she will receive recommendations from council members to categorize them for future discussion. She said a building name change could be done with a council resolution. Changing a street name would involve more public input to consider the impact on residents.

A street name change would likely occur on a stretch where residents would not be impacted for the purposes of mail, ID and voting.

Other recent renamings in the city include a street named after Ryan Cantafio and a drive named after Kirk Straseskie. They were both soldiers who died in Iraq.