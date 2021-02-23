Man receives probation after fall multi-county chase

A man received probation following a high-speed chase through two counties last fall.

Joseph Uptagraw, 33, was charged in September on felony charges of eluding officers and drug possession. He pleaded no contest to both charges Friday, and Judge Troy Cross found him guilty and withheld sentencing, placing Uptagraw on probation for four years on both counts.

He received 90 days in jail with Huber and transfer privileges for the first count. He has 147 days of jail credit after being held on $10,000 cash bond. He must also pay $786 in costs, complete a substance abuse assessment and follow through with treatment recommendations, and not possess controlled substances without a prescription.

Cases related to the incident remain open in Sauk County.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Department last year said Lake Delton Police Department asked for assistance in intercepting a vehicle believed to be involved in a string of burglaries and driven by Uptagraw. The black vehicle had no license plates and eluded Lake Delton police.