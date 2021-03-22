Man referred for 5th OWI after exiting ditch in Columbia County

A man is expected to be charged with fifth offense of driving while intoxicated after driving into a ditch Sunday.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was traveling west on Highway 16 near County Road A in the town of Otsego at 3:30 p.m. The deputy observed a pick-up truck traveling east in the ditch line at a high rate of speed. The vehicle later exited the ditch and continued traveling east on the paved road. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and called other deputies to locate it.

Another deputy in Columbus observed the suspect vehicle and driver, who appeared to avoid the deputy. The driver and vehicle were located in a residence driveway by a Columbus police officer.

According to the press release, the driver was uncooperative with law enforcement and refused to provide his name or participate in field testing. He was later identified as Nathan Rozinski, 31, of Columbus. He was arrested and taken to the Columbia County jail. He is expected to be charged with fifth offense of driving while intoxicated, operating after revocation, tampering/failure to install interlock ignition device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation. Rozinski has not been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court yet.

