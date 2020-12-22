Man rescued from ice on Beaver Dam Lake

Beaver Dam Fire Department rescued a man who was stuck on Beaver Dam Lake Tuesday morning after the man had fallen through the ice and called 911.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire Department Captain Lee Smith, the 911 call came in at 5:37 a.m., but the person on the line was not communicating with dispatchers and then the call was disconnected.

Dispatchers were able to plot the call to the Beaver Dam Lake west of Sunset Bay Drive near Fish Camp boat landing about 200 yards from the shore. Dispatchers attempted to call the phone number back and were unsuccessful.

At approximately 5:46 a.m. they were able to make contact and the caller reported he had fallen through the ice near a heave on the lake. He as able to get out of the water and was on the ice but unable to make it to shore.

At 5:51 a.m., the Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department was paged. Prior to arrival of the Beaver Dam Fire Department, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene and deployed a drone. Teh deputy was able to make visual contact with the individual. The drone was flown until the individual was brought back to shore.