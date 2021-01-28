Man sentenced to 20 years for child sexual assault

A man pleaded guilty to repeated child sexual assault Thursday and was sentenced to 20 years in the prison system.
Paul A. Rowe of DeForest, 43, was charged in April in Columbia County with one felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Judge W. Andrew Voigt accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Rowe to ten years initial confinement and ten years of extended supervision. He is to report to jail at 7 a.m. Friday to be transferred to prison.
Rowe may not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family, except relating to a child he has in common with one of the people. He must comply with sex offender treatment, pay $518 in court costs and submit a DNA sample. He will be on the sex offender registry.
Both Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal and Rowe’s attorneys requested a sentence of four years initial confinement and ten years extended supervision. The judge did not have to accept the recommendation. He said he struggled to hear more than a hollow acknowledgment of responsibility from the defendant and didn’t think the lower sentence would give the victim the confidence she needed going into adulthood if she feared running into him.
“I think she needs more of a head start than that,” Voigt said.
During the sentencing hearing, the victim and family members spoke of how Rowe’s actions made their lives a “living hell” and the fear he has instilled within them, with one family member saying his crime might be “worse than murder.” They requested a harsher sentence than what was originally requested.
Rowe was accused of sexually assaulting a child in his care several times in multiple locations over a period of years, starting when the child was under the age of 10.
At the hearing, Rowe apologized for his actions and said he takes full responsibility. He said he was deeply ashamed of his actions and apologized for tearing apart the family he had wished for his whole life.
“My irrational thinking and lack of self-control proved to be my demise,” he said. Rowe said he would face his time with respect and responsibility, hoped to make a positive impact on people around him and that he was sorry to the flag he was sworn to protect.
Attorneys on both sides noted Rowe’s high need for rehabilitation. A psychological examination found that his criminal acts were the result of distorted thinking and reasoning, not antisocial and deviant thinking and reasoning. He has already been receiving treatment. Rowe apparently believed that his behavior would improve the relationship he had with the victim.
The judge said filed statements on behalf of the defendant, including related to his service in the military and as an officer, and struggles in life did not meaningfully address the impact of his actions on the victim. He said Rowe gave a “pseudo-apology” that missed the mark. Voigt said he didn’t know how he could justify following the sentencing recommendation, even if it wasn’t out of left field.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.