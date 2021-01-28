Man sentenced to 20 years for child sexual assault

Rowe was accused of sexually assaulting a child in his care several times in multiple locations over a period of years, starting when the child was under the age of 10.

At the hearing, Rowe apologized for his actions and said he takes full responsibility. He said he was deeply ashamed of his actions and apologized for tearing apart the family he had wished for his whole life.

“My irrational thinking and lack of self-control proved to be my demise,” he said. Rowe said he would face his time with respect and responsibility, hoped to make a positive impact on people around him and that he was sorry to the flag he was sworn to protect.

Attorneys on both sides noted Rowe’s high need for rehabilitation. A psychological examination found that his criminal acts were the result of distorted thinking and reasoning, not antisocial and deviant thinking and reasoning. He has already been receiving treatment. Rowe apparently believed that his behavior would improve the relationship he had with the victim.

The judge said filed statements on behalf of the defendant, including related to his service in the military and as an officer, and struggles in life did not meaningfully address the impact of his actions on the victim. He said Rowe gave a “pseudo-apology” that missed the mark. Voigt said he didn’t know how he could justify following the sentencing recommendation, even if it wasn’t out of left field.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.