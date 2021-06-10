Man sentenced to prison for campground burglary

A man was sentenced to prison for a campground burglary in July 2019.

Andy W. Tracy, 33, was charged in March 2020 with burglary in Columbia County Circuit Court. He pleaded no contest to a burglary charge, and Judge W. Andrew Voigt found him guilty. Other bail jumping charges and misdemeanors were dismissed but read in. Tracy was sentenced to three years in prison system and one year extended supervision. He must about pay about $2,800 in restitution, $518 in court costs, submit a DNA sample and comply with substance abuse programming.

According to the criminal complaint, Tracy was involved in incidents during the summer of 2019 at the Cascade Mountain Ski Resorts and the Sky High Campground, both in the town of Caledonia.

A deputy was called to the ski resort for a report of damage to a shack next to the ski lift. Employees said they locked the resort gate the previous afternoon and there was no damage to the shack at the time. The shack had a broken window pane and a window screen ripped away. The deputy noticed hand prints outside one of the windows where it appeared someone had tried to push it upwards. The complaint says that fingerprint samples taken matched Tracy.