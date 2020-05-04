Man stabbed in Beaver Dam during domestic dispute

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A man had life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday around midnight at a Beaver Dam address.

According to a press release from Police Chief John Kreuziger, officers responded to a location in the 400 block of Madison Street for a report of a physical domestic dispute between two men.

The initial investigation found that one man received a stab wound to the chest during the physical altercation. He was transported by Beaver Dam emergency responders to Marshfield Medical Clinic in Beaver Dam, and then to the hospital at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for severe, life-threatening injuries.

Kreuziger said the investigation is on-going and criminal charges are expected to be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney's office.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

