Man who died at Didion Corn Mill in Cambria identified

CAMBRIA — The man who died at Didion Corn Mill in Cambria on Dec. 8 has been identified as Randal Rote, 52, of Waupun.

Rote was found inside a corn bin deceased after a report to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 9:12 a.m. that day of a missing employee. The report said an employee was working in or around a corn silo in a confined space and could not be located.

Cambria Fire Department, Friesland Fire Department and Pardeeville EMS were dispatched and began search and rescue efforts that lasted throughout the day.

The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In March, a contract worker was seriously injured at the plant after he fell 30 feet from a catwalk in a corn dryer and landing on a metal platform.

Five people died and 14 others were injured in an explosion at the plant in May 2017 that rocked the entire village of Cambria.