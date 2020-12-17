 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who died at Didion Corn Mill in Cambria identified
comments
breaking topical top story

Man who died at Didion Corn Mill in Cambria identified

{{featured_button_text}}
Didion crosses (copy)

Wooden crosses stand in front of the Didion Milling plant in this June, 2018, archive photo.

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVE PHOTO

CAMBRIA — The man who died at Didion Corn Mill in Cambria on Dec. 8 has been identified as Randal Rote, 52, of Waupun.

Rote was found inside a corn bin deceased after a report to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 9:12 a.m. that day of a missing employee. The report said an employee was working in or around a corn silo in a confined space and could not be located.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cambria Fire Department, Friesland Fire Department and Pardeeville EMS were dispatched and began search and rescue efforts that lasted throughout the day.

The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In March, a contract worker was seriously injured at the plant after he fell 30 feet from a catwalk in a corn dryer and landing on a metal platform.

Five people died and 14 others were injured in an explosion at the plant in May 2017 that rocked the entire village of Cambria.

comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Joint Legislative Audit Committee on Unemployment Insurance Reports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News