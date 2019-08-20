The Sauk Prairie area has long had residential and health care options for its elderly citizens, but until Maplewood Village opened more independent seniors would sometimes have to chose between moving to a nursing home--which may not have been medically necessary--or stay with their children, which was sometimes not ideal either.
Maplewood Village, a Residential Care Apartment Complex, was designed to appeal to seniors who retain much of their independence, but could also benefit from the help of trained professionals and a sense of community. Maplewood Village celebrated 20 years in business this summer.
“I was very lucky to get very good caregivers to be with me,” said Maplewood Village Director Karen Volker. “That’s one of the big successes for sure… we have eight or nine staff that have been here for 20 years, which is incredible.”
Volker said Maplewood Village’s model is growing more popular.
“Whoever came up with this concept, it’s huge,” Volker said. “It’s all over now and it’s huge.”
The Hemlock Street complex is next to Junge Park and located in Sauk City.
Volker said nearly every resident at Maplewood Village has some connection to the Sauk Prairie area, making the location an easy commute for family.
For family living further away, Volker, a nurse, offers another form of reassurance. She transports and stays with residents during doctor’s appointments.
“That’s a big help for kids that live away,” Volker said. “Knowing that I write everything up… I’m on top of it, and that’s a big relief to the family.”
Maplewood Marketing Director Michelle Kraemer said residents are offered numerous daily diversions to pass the time such as “concerts in the park and shopping excursions.”
Maplewood Village also offers in-house church services for both Catholic and Protestant faiths.
Volker said now that 20 years have passed, Maplewood Village has had multiple generations there, both as tenants and staff.
Before Maplewood Village, Volker said seniors would often either live in a nursing home or stay with children and receive care at home.
“That’s just pretty much how it was,” Volker said.
But now a larger share of families seeing both spouses working, their older loved ones may not be able to receive the attention they need at home yet also not need a nursing home level of care.
For those seniors, Volker is ready to help.
“I love what I do, I really do,” Volker said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)