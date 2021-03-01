Mark Born, GOP urges Evers to spend federal aid on in-person schools

MADISON — Assembly Republicans urged Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday to diver more federal COVID-19 relief dollars to schools offering in-person instruction.
Evers ordered schools closed in March as the pandemic was seizing the state. The governor has since allowed local school districts to decide whether to offer in-person instruction, online instruction or a hybrid model. Republicans have been pushing for a broad return to in-person classes. Last month the Legislature's powerful budget committee shifted $65.5 million in federal aid for schools that offer in-person instruction.
A group of GOP Assembly members led by budget committee Co-Chairman Mark Born held a news conference in the state Capitol to urge Evers to use more discretionary funding from the CARES Act to defray costs for in-person schools. They said those schools are racking up costs for substitute teachers, personal protective equipment and bus transportation. They argued multiple studies show children learn better in-person than virtually and school-age children make up a relatively small percentage of cases in the state.
“School districts that have already been providing in-person education should be recognized and supported,” Born said. “They have spent time and resources to have our kids safely in school and many have done so successfully. We should provide financial support to offset these additional costs and applaud them for their efforts so far.”