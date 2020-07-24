Mark Whitfield out as Noah's Ark GM after anti-mask email

Lawther said that all of the waterparks under his jurisdiction, Noah’s Ark included, submitted proposals on their plans to combat COVID-19, and has remained in contact with his department since. Lawther and his staff even went on site visits to each of the parks in order to walk through their plans step-by-step with park management, he said. The health department also followed up at Noah’s Ark with a routine inspection July 6-8, providing a positive assessment of both the general condition of the park as well as its COVID-19 response.

After Lawther saw Whitfield’s email, he said he received a phone call from John Reilly, chief operating officer of Noah’s Ark parent company Palace Entertainment, stating that Whitfield’s email does not align with the company’s position on COVID-19 response.

“Their chief operating officer called me, and specifically said this was not the stance of the parent organization, and that they are very willing and currently actively working with us to keep as safe as possible, and they are,” Lawther said.