A Markesan man died following a single-car crash in Green Lake County at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin K. Steinmetz, 29, was found dead after the crash was reported around 9 a.m. Sunday.
The sheriff's office said, a car was found off Highway K near Lakeview Road in the town of Green Lake. An examination of the scene determined it involved a 2004 Subaru heading west at a high rate of speed. The vehicle's final point of rest made it difficult to see from the roadway, and a path needed to be cut to access it.
The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the crash with the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Markesan/Grand River Fire/Rescue and Emergency Management, Southern Green Lake County Ambulance and the Green Lake County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)