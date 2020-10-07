Markesan Superintendent Duane Bark dies after battle with COVID-19

Markesan School Superintendent Duane Bark has died as a result of complications from COVID-19.
Brad Bark posted on Facebook Thursday night that his dad had died.
The post read:
"With great sadness and a heavy heart, we would like to let you know that Dad (Duane Douglas Bark) is walking with Jesus as of 6pm tonight. He had an incredible three month battle against COVID that beat all medical odds. We are extremely thankful for the time we had with Dad here on earth. We will keep everybody posted on arrangements coming up in the near future. God bless you all and thank you so much for all of your prayers and stories and keeping BARKSTRONG!!!"
Bark had been hospitalized since July and there was an outpouring of support in the community for the family with yard signs, bracelets and T-shirts bearing the BARK STRONG message.
Elementary School Principal Jason Breaker is currently serving as interim district administrator.
He said in September, “Our thoughts continue to go out to his family. We miss him, we wish he was here."
