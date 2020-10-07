 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Markesan Superintendent Duane Bark dies after battle with COVID-19
0 comments
breaking top story

Markesan Superintendent Duane Bark dies after battle with COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bark Strong yard sign

A Bark Strong yard sign is used to show community support for Markesan Superintendent Duane Bark, who is currently battling complications from COVID-19.

 GREEN LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT, Contributed

Markesan School Superintendent Duane Bark has died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Brad Bark posted on Facebook Thursday night that his dad had died.

The post read:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"With great sadness and a heavy heart, we would like to let you know that Dad (Duane Douglas Bark) is walking with Jesus as of 6pm tonight. He had an incredible three month battle against COVID that beat all medical odds. We are extremely thankful for the time we had with Dad here on earth. We will keep everybody posted on arrangements coming up in the near future. God bless you all and thank you so much for all of your prayers and stories and keeping BARKSTRONG!!!"

Bark had been hospitalized since July and there was an outpouring of support in the community for the family with yard signs, bracelets and T-shirts bearing the BARK STRONG message.

Elementary School Principal Jason Breaker is currently serving as interim district administrator.

He said in September, “Our thoughts continue to go out to his family. We miss him, we wish he was here."

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Administration Order to Limit Indoor Public Gatherings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News