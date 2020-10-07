Markesan Superintendent Duane Bark dies after battle with COVID-19

"With great sadness and a heavy heart, we would like to let you know that Dad (Duane Douglas Bark) is walking with Jesus as of 6pm tonight. He had an incredible three month battle against COVID that beat all medical odds. We are extremely thankful for the time we had with Dad here on earth. We will keep everybody posted on arrangements coming up in the near future. God bless you all and thank you so much for all of your prayers and stories and keeping BARKSTRONG!!!"