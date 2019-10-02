The Sauk Prairie housing market continues to struggle with low inventory, but rate changes may help push more homes onto the market.
Freddie Mac Loan Mortgage Corporation announced Sept. 12 the interest rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage would be dropped to 3.56% from 4.6%. The rate drop adds savings and purchasing power to consumers, while incentivizing holdouts to sell.
The announcement came on the heels of a 0.25% interest rate drop by the Federal Reserve.
“They’ve taken an interesting stance based on what we’ve seen with monetary policy in the past,” said Edward Jones Financial Advisor Peter van der Hagen.
Van der Hagen said “pockets of risk” have emerged and the Federal Reserve has opted to take a proactive approach on rates. He cited a slowdown in the manufacturing sector and the trade war with China as two examples of risks looming over the economy.
“The last three years, historically, have been the lowest (inventory),” said Nth Degree Real Estate Co-owner and Vice President of the Board of Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin Sommer Von Behren.
Typically, a healthy housing market has inventory to last about six months. Recently, Sauk Prairie’s housing inventory would only last three.
Von Behren said the interest rate drop could help those looking to enter the housing market on the lower end of the price range in Sauk Prairie.
“Having that lower interest rate helps the home affordability overall,” Von Behren said. “People get into a home they can stay in longer (and) it helps people get into a home that’s nicer and doesn’t need much work.”
Despite low inventory, the housing market in Sauk Prairie remains strong into 2019.
A total of 30 homes were sold in the Sauk Prairie School District in August: 28 houses and two condominiums. The median price for a home in the villages of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac is $266,200.
The bulk of home listings range from $200,000 to $499,999, with very few listings available under $200,000.
Sauk County’s medium home prices have climbed steeply from August 2018, when the median price of a home was $185,000. That price has risen 20.9% to $223,700 in August 2019.
The south-central Wisconsin region as a whole saw a median price rise of 8.4%, with Sauk County’s percent change being the most significant.
Sales were up 6.8% for the month of August in the 15 counties comprising south-central Wisconsin. The strong sales for August were preceded by a comparable 6.6% increase for July.
In Dane County, August 2019 sales for single family homes and condominiums were 820, the seventh time on record the monthly total exceeded 800.
Von Behren said Sauk Prairie’s proximity to Dane County makes it subject to market trends there.
Other areas remain within a reasonable commuting distance from Madison, but existing assets here in Sauk Prairie, such as the school district and the location along the Wisconsin River, may be contributing factors to its popularity.
According to the RE/MAX Midwest Housing Market Outlook Report for 2019, buying a home will make more sense than building one in the current market. “Buyers (particularly first time home buyers) will find it a challenge to build a new home within their price range,” the RE/MAX report states. “Rising costs for materials and labor are driving prices up. Buying an existing home may be the best option for many home buyers in 2019.”
Von Behren said a notable portion of newcomers looking to buy homes in Sauk Prairie are older people looking to move closer to their children and grandchildren.
While low inventory continues for homes in the $350,000 and lower range, the interest rate drop may stimulate an uptick in options for buyers.
Von Behren said inventory in the $350,00 and higher range has begun to show signs of balancing out.
