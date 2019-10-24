The Sauk Prairie housing market’s struggle with low inventory may be showing signs of improvement.
Typically, a healthy housing market has inventory to last about six months. Recently, Sauk Prairie’s housing inventory would only last three, but market data tentatively indicates a turning point may be approaching.
“What we are seeing is regionally a little bit of an uptick in inventory,” said Nth Degree Real Estate Co-owner and Vice President of the Board of Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin Sommer Von Behren. “Now that rates are in the threes again, we’re seeing some (locals) say ‘okay, maybe I’m going to step up and make the move right now.’”
Freddie Mac Loan Mortgage Corporation announced Sept. 12 the interest rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage would be dropped to 3.56% from 4.6%. The rate drop adds savings and purchasing power to consumers, while incentivizing holdouts to sell.
The announcement came on the heels of a 0.25% interest rate drop by the Federal Reserve.
“I would anticipate that some of the uptick (we’re) seeing could come from the fact that the consumer is (currently) really strong,” said Edward Jones Financial Advisor Peter van der Hagen. “Consumer spending makes up about 70% of our economy. So if the consumer is strong, there’s a good chance that our economy will be as well.”
Van der Hagen pointed to a 50 year low of unemployment and modest recent wage gains as evidence of consumer strength.
For younger people who may be looking to buy their first home, Von Behren said it is important to be aware of loan programs available in the area.
“One of the best things to take advantage of in our area would be loans that are available that require no down payment,” Von Behren said. “Those are loans that would not always be available to consumers in a larger metropolitan area… With rates being as low as they are now, taking that extra time to save for (a) down payment may not be necessary.”
A common problem younger home buyers encounter is not knowing whether to prioritize student loan repayments or saving for a home, and how to reconcile those financial obligations with one another.
“I think it is important to prioritize both and have the right advisers to help you through that process,” Von Behren said. “Because the easiest way to grow wealth in America is through owning real estate.”
Van der Hagen said individuals considering how much they should save or pay down in debt requires evaluating their cash flow.
Despite dealing with low inventory on an ongoing basis, the housing market in Sauk Prairie remains strong in 2019.
A total of 24 homes were sold in the Sauk Prairie School District in September: 21 houses and three condominiums. The median price for a home in the villages of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac is $226,750.
The bulk of home listings range from $200,000 to $499,999, with very few listings available under $200,000.
Sauk County’s medium home prices have risen from September 2018, when the median price of a home was $185,000. That price has climbed 8.1% to $200,000 in September 2019.
In August, the median home price was $223,700.
Van der Hagen said it is difficult to anticipate any new changes coming from the Federal Reserve in the foreseeable future.
“It’s very closely watched by many people,” Van der Hagen said. “And it’s very difficult to see and know what the Fed is going to do.”
