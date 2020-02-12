Marklein and Kurtz address drugs, water, EMS at New Lisbon listening session

With Illinois and Michigan now allowing the purchase of marijuana for recreational use, some citizens expressed their fear of Wisconsin following next. Marklein stated he is “at this point opposed” to legalizing marijuana, preferring to take a wait and see approach while observing how the changes effect Illinois.

“I’m going to listen to two groups primarily: law enforcement, because they’re the ones that are going to be impacted, and the medical community,” Marklein said. “There’s no rush to do anything.”

Marklein, whose district stretches to the Illinois border, said an area he is “very, very concerned” with is employees in Wisconsin using marijuana legally in Illinois and then failing work drug tests.

Water quality

Poor water quality in Juneau County remained on the minds of the attendees at the listening session, which Kurtz said is an area of utmost concern.

Kurtz, who in addition to serving in the legislature owns an organic farm in Wonewoc, said there are about 13 bills either under consideration or nearing proposal that will address water quality.