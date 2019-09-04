A drone equipped with an infrared camera helped locate a missing 90-year-old woman in Marquette County Wendesday.
According to a press release, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting Lucille L. Schultz, of rural Oxford as missing.
The search started in the rural area near her residence and included a drone used with thermal imaging flown by four licensed pilots from the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office also activated a Silver Alert with the state as well as Code Red and Facebook notifications. Code Red is a system used to provide emergency notices to county residents who sign up for it.
Schultz was located at 11 a.m. Wednesday and was reported to be alert and talking to search personnel.
Assisting departments were Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol along with Town of Westfield Fire Department, Oxford Fire Department, Endeavor Fire Department, Montello Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Village of Westfield Fire Department, Harris Fire Department as well as EMS.
