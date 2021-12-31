Marshall man dies in crash in Columbia County

A 34-year-old Marshall man died after a car crash in the Columbia County town of Hampden Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call at 4:06 p.m. reported a possible vehicle crash on Sanderson Road.

Law enforcement and EMS located a crashed Cadillac near the area described.

Preliminary investigation showed that the Cadillac was westbound on Sanderson Road and entered the north ditch line. The vehicle then rolled over and struck a power pole before coming to rest in the ditch. This incident resulted in some power loss in the area.

The driver of the Cadillac, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Sanderson Road was shut down for approximately 3.5 hours while crews worked the crash. Speed and slippery roads appear to be factors in the crash. Names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, Deforest EMS, Lifestar EMS, Alliant Energy, the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and 10-51 Towing.