Marshalls, Ross, Five Below planned for Beaver Dam mall

Plans are in the works for new retailers to take over the space where the Boston Store used to be in Beaver Dam.
Meeting in person on Wednesday, the city’s community development committee voted to forward a development agreement for the Common Council to review June 1 about three new discount retail chain businesses coming to the Heritage Village Shops, 1645 N. Spring St. According to the proposed agreement, the mall developers negotiated a ten-year lease agreements with Marshalls and Ross and are negotiating a five-year lease for Five Below. Improvements for the new businesses are estimated at $3 million to $4 million, including to fix up the parking lot.
The city would offer an incentive to the mall developers, not the retailers, of up to $600,000 or 20 percent of project costs, whichever is less, for Marshalls and Ross. The city would offer $800,000 or 20 percent of project costs, whichever is less, for Marshalls, Ross and Five Below. The incentive would be paid when the tenants are moved in and would be in the form of a zero-interest, forgivable loan due ten years after closing, with no payments due during the term. The principal balance would be reduced up to ten percent for each year the businesses remain open.
The city would cover the incentive by taking advantage of the tax increment finance district (TIF) covering the mall area, which was created two years ago. TIF districts allow the city to pay for incentives to developers by using the additional property tax revenue from new development, not by raising residents’ property taxes. The TIF district was created to reduce blight in the mall area after the Boston Store closed and attract new development there, including a Holiday Inn Express.
“It’s at a crossroads, clearly, in terms of its viability,” said Trent Campbell of the Beaver Dam Area Economic Development Corporation, which helps negotiate such deals for the city, of the mall.
The new store are projected to open in the winter or in the early spring of 2021, keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Campbell said public participation in the project was necessary to make it a reality. He said the TIF district would be able to absorb a worst-case scenario situation like a bankruptcy.
“I’m an optimist by nature, but you have to balance that with realism,” he said. “I think the realism part of this is, and there are no guarantees, no one can say with certainty what would happen in the future, but I think that it’s plausible if not likely that if you don’t inject and infuse new life into that mall with new retailers and new tenants, you’re not only not going to get those opportunities, you are likely going to lose existing retailers.”
Campbell said he thinks the retailers in question remain successful and would be a good fit for Beaver Dam. The council is expected to consider the agreement at its June 1 meeting.
The Boston Store closed in 2018 after serving as the anchor store at the mall since 2009. The mall first opened in 1981.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.