Marshalls, Ross, Five Below planned for Beaver Dam mall

Plans are in the works for new retailers to take over the space where the Boston Store used to be in Beaver Dam.

Meeting in person on Wednesday, the city’s community development committee voted to forward a development agreement for the Common Council to review June 1 about three new discount retail chain businesses coming to the Heritage Village Shops, 1645 N. Spring St. According to the proposed agreement, the mall developers negotiated a ten-year lease agreements with Marshalls and Ross and are negotiating a five-year lease for Five Below. Improvements for the new businesses are estimated at $3 million to $4 million, including to fix up the parking lot.

The city would offer an incentive to the mall developers, not the retailers, of up to $600,000 or 20 percent of project costs, whichever is less, for Marshalls and Ross. The city would offer $800,000 or 20 percent of project costs, whichever is less, for Marshalls, Ross and Five Below. The incentive would be paid when the tenants are moved in and would be in the form of a zero-interest, forgivable loan due ten years after closing, with no payments due during the term. The principal balance would be reduced up to ten percent for each year the businesses remain open.