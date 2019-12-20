Marshfield Clinic and Gundersen Health System won't merge

Marshfield Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System will remain independent.

Gundersen, based in La Crosse, and Marshfield, based in Marshfield, announced in the spring that they were exploring the possibility of combining. That ultimately will not happen, the two organizations announced Friday.

"We are thankful to Gundersen for coming together with us to have these discussions. Bringing two entities together of our size and scope is an incredibly complex process, and first and foremost in that process is making sure it was the best path forward for our patients, staff and communities," said Dr. Susan Turney, the CEO of Marshfield.

Gundersen and Marshfield will continue to work together on programs like the Wisconsin National Community Oncology Research Program and the National Institutes of Health's medicine research program.

"This was an opportunity we had to explore. Yet, we have to make the right decision for our patients and for our organizations," said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, the CEO Gundersen Health System. "We each still have a commitment to delivering the best care possible to those we serve."

Marshfield acquired the Beaver Dam hospital in May 2019.

