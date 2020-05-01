Marshfield Health awards COVID-19 support funds to four Dodge County organizations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seventy-one community organizations in 17 counties are recipients of the Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan COVID-19 Community Support Fund.

Funds totaling $400,000 were awarded to reduce the burden of disruptions the pandemic has created. In partnership with the awarded organizations, the funding ensures individuals and families have food and can make rent, that schools can teach and that extra measures are taken to keep everyone safe.

“The COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for our communities and the organizations working to improve health within them,” said Jay Shrader, the Health System’s vice president of community health and wellness in a press release. “There is virtually no part of life that has not been touched by this. These funds were made available to help organizations quickly respond to new needs and a new way of operating.”

The Health System and Security Health Plan supported the following organizations in our area that are addressing new challenges unique to the pandemic: Dodge County Food Pantry; Dodgeland School District; School District of Horicon; and YMCA of Dodge County.

Rich Appel, Horicon School District superintendent, said the district is grateful to have received more than $9,800 for its students and families.