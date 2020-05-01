Marshfield Health awards COVID-19 support funds to four Dodge County organizations

Seventy-one community organizations in 17 counties are recipients of the Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan COVID-19 Community Support Fund.
Funds totaling $400,000 were awarded to reduce the burden of disruptions the pandemic has created. In partnership with the awarded organizations, the funding ensures individuals and families have food and can make rent, that schools can teach and that extra measures are taken to keep everyone safe.
“The COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for our communities and the organizations working to improve health within them,” said Jay Shrader, the Health System’s vice president of community health and wellness in a press release. “There is virtually no part of life that has not been touched by this. These funds were made available to help organizations quickly respond to new needs and a new way of operating.”
The Health System and Security Health Plan supported the following organizations in our area that are addressing new challenges unique to the pandemic: Dodge County Food Pantry; Dodgeland School District; School District of Horicon; and YMCA of Dodge County.
Rich Appel, Horicon School District superintendent, said the district is grateful to have received more than $9,800 for its students and families.
The money is being used to establish internet access for all families through the purchase of mobile hotspots, to ensure continued digital access for all families through the purchase of additional Chromebooks and to provide some meals for families in need.
“The biggest thing we needed was internet access for our students to transition to online learning because of the school closure,” said Appel. “The support we’ve received is tremendous.”
Dodgeland School District Administrator Annette Thompson said they are using the $4,000 grant from Marshfield to provide books to its students in preschool through eighth grade. The books will be in the language that’s appropriate to the household, either English or Spanish, and come with learning activities.
“We’re very appreciative to Marshfield Clinic for investing in the children of our school district. Not all kids have books at home and we thought it would be a wonderful care package for our students to let them know we’re thinking of them,” said Thompson.
The district is already delivering meals directly to the homes of students and the books will be sent along with personal notes from the staff.
The Dodge County Food Pantry, which is housed within St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Beaver Dam, received $5,000 of community support funds.
Ben Nelson, manager of the store, said the money is being used to fill the county’s increased need for food during the pandemic.
“We’ve expanded our offerings by adding chicken and pork and fresh produce. We’re also going to be adding yogurt and cheese this month,” he said.
The pantry is providing curbside service from 9 a.m. until noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those in need can reserve a box of food by calling (920) 885-3392. The taxi service is also providing free delivery.
“We are overly thrilled with the generosity of the community and very appreciative. We’ve gotten more donations in cash and food than we normally do,” he said.
YMCA of Dodge County CEO Dirk Langfoss said more than 50 children a day are being served in the organization’s childcare facility. The nonprofit received $6,000 to help with purchasing meals and snack supplies, gross motoring equipment, art supplies and personal protective equipment.
“The kids really keep this place alive. When it’s tough times like this you are so grateful to anyone that assists and Marshfield has just been a lifesaver and allowed us to serve kids whose parents are essential workers in this community,” he said.
