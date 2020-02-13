You are the owner of this article.
Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam selects new chief administrative officer
Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam selects new chief administrative officer

Angelia Foster will be the chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam starting March 2, the hospital announced this week.

She will take over from interim administrator Joe Gilene. Foster is currently the vice president and chief administrative officer of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, and has over eight years of experience in healthcare leadership roles. She will move to Beaver Dam with her husband.

“It is an exciting time to join Marshfield Clinic Health System and the Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam team as they continue their innovative work with rural health care,” Foster said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with community stakeholders and our dedicated staff to ensure residents in Dodge County and beyond have access to the highest quality health care possible.”

Beaver Dam Community Hospital merged with Marshfield Medical Clinic last May and changed its name in November. The hospital let go Kim Miller, its CEO, after the change, with Gilene in charge.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam and treasure the connections that have been made within the organization and throughout the community,” Gilene said in a statement. “The enthusiasm of the MMC-BD staff to embrace change in the name of improved health care outcomes has been inspiring. Dodge County is in great hands with Angelia and the dedicated MMC-BD team.”

Foster will partner with Gilene and she transitions into her new position.

