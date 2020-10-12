Marshfield Medical Center-BD encourages public to "Mask Up for Me"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID," she said. "In addition, wash your hands, try to limit your social activities to groups less than 10 and keep six feet of social distance."

Foster said close to 50 employees, patients and community members have jumped on board with the campaign and are featured in photos asking people to consider others by masking up. She encourages the public to share the Facebook posts and to add a customizable “Mask Up For Me” photo frame to their profile picture.

“Staff members pointed out to me that in the springtime when we were on lockdown many people were asking what they could do to help, they were sewing masks, bringing meals to us, or writing with sidewalk chalk outside the building to encourage us,” she said. “Masking up would be the best gift of encouragement they could give us.”

Last week, on average, 8% of the hospital’s workforce was out, according to Foster. They were either ill or quarantined because they had a close contact or exposure.