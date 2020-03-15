Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam cancels events and some non-essential services

In an effort to reduce the possibility that covid-19 or any other virus could unknowingly spread, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is canceling any organization-sponsored events or activities where more than 50 people would attend until further notice.
Other updates include:
- MMC-BD is closing its gift shop and sports fitness center effective Monday. Information on refunds for sports fitness center members will be made available in the near future. Those with questions can call the center at 920-887-4114.
- Updated CMS guidelines have tightened visitor restrictions to Hillside Manor, Eagle’s Wings and Remembrance Home. Until further notice, absolutely no visitors will be allowed outside of end-of-life circumstances.
- Beginning Monday, the MMC-BD Café will be suspending all self-serve food items like soups and salads and offering additional pre-packaged options.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.