You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam cancels events and some non-essential services
0 comments
alert top story

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam cancels events and some non-essential services

In an effort to reduce the possibility that covid-19 or any other virus could unknowingly spread, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is canceling any organization-sponsored events or activities where more than 50 people would attend until further notice.

Other updates include:

  • MMC-BD is closing its gift shop and sports fitness center effective Monday. Information on refunds for sports fitness center members will be made available in the near future. Those with questions can call the center at 920-887-4114.
  • Updated CMS guidelines have tightened visitor restrictions to Hillside Manor, Eagle’s Wings and Remembrance Home. Until further notice, absolutely no visitors will be allowed outside of end-of-life circumstances.
  • Beginning Monday, the MMC-BD Café will be suspending all self-serve food items like soups and salads and offering additional pre-packaged options.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News