Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has no COVID-19 inpatients

As Wisconsin extends its orders to stay at home, Beaver Dam's hospital is planning for what comes next after the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Zoom call organized by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Angelia Foster, the chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam, reported that the hospital currently has no inpatients with COVID-19. She said there have been a few patients with COVID-19 who are now recovering at home.

Dodge County Public Health reports there have been 19 people in the county who have tested positive for the virus as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Ten individuals have recovered, eight people are under active monitoring and one person died while traveling out of state. No information has been provided about the total number of people who have tested in Dodge County.

Foster said the hospital's job is to plan for the worst-case scenario, like a surge in cases in late April and early May, and provide the necessary resources, but the hospital has not seen an influx of cases like there have been in other areas of the country.

"We’re not seeing that onslaught of people coming in with those issues," Foster said.