Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has no COVID-19 inpatients

As Wisconsin extends its orders to stay at home, Beaver Dam's hospital is planning for what comes next after the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Zoom call organized by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Angelia Foster, the chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam, reported that the hospital currently has no inpatients with COVID-19. She said there have been a few patients with COVID-19 who are now recovering at home.
Dodge County Public Health reports there have been 19 people in the county who have tested positive for the virus as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Ten individuals have recovered, eight people are under active monitoring and one person died while traveling out of state. No information has been provided about the total number of people who have tested in Dodge County.
Foster said the hospital's job is to plan for the worst-case scenario, like a surge in cases in late April and early May, and provide the necessary resources, but the hospital has not seen an influx of cases like there have been in other areas of the country.
"We’re not seeing that onslaught of people coming in with those issues," Foster said.
Foster said the work everyone is doing to follow health guidelines has been flattening the curve to hold off a surge of cases in Dodge County.
The hospital announced this week it will close its COVID-19 clinic and begin referring patients to its consolidated primary care clinic or its emergency/urgent care unit, depending on an individual's symptoms. Those experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms should call 877-998-0022 to be screened. The hospital has segregated "well" and "unwell" entrances and screens people when they enter.
Elective medical appointments and procedures have been postponed. Foster said the hospital will reschedule numerous appointments, and is building a plan to ramp them back up, including with possible expanded hours and services. She said the hospital will look to guidance from officials and stands by at the ready for people who have been needing those services. The hospital has also been expanding telehealth options for patients.
Foster and other health officials continue to urge social distancing, sanitizing everything, washing hands, staying home if sick and so one to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. She noted that she has her own family she wants to make sure stays safe.
