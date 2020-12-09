Marshfield Medical Center — Beaver Dam to receive Department of Defense COVID-19 staffing

The hospital in Beaver Dam will be among the Marshfield Medical Center facilities receiving medical personnel with the Department of Defense to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 50 Army medical personnel will be dispatched to Marshfield hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Beaver Dam as part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 operation. The personnel includes nurses and medical technicals. US Army North, the joint force land component command of US Northern Command, will oversee the operation.
The Beaver Dam hospital currently has Department of Health and Human Services personnel on hand to assist as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dodge County. They are scheduled to leave later this month. Requests for federal assistance are managed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Defense as we continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO, said in a statement. "Because of the prolonged and intense nature of this crisis, many hospitals have been near full capacity and medical staff is exhausted. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of partnerships in meeting this momentous challenge. We look forward to partnering with military medical personnel to provide the care our patients need."
The Marshfield system noted in a press release that the number of COVID-19 patients at its 10 hospitals has decreased in the past two weeks, helping with staffing shortages in the short term, but patient numbers have been increasing again in recent days and are expected to continue increasing.
Dodge County reported 9,222 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase of 53 from Tuesday. 2,083 of the cases were from within the prison system and 7,139 of cases were from outside the prison system. Dodge County has seen 434 hospitalizations and 87 deaths. Dec. 9 was the first day the rolling positive testing average went down since August.
