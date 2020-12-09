Marshfield Medical Center — Beaver Dam to receive Department of Defense COVID-19 staffing

The hospital in Beaver Dam will be among the Marshfield Medical Center facilities receiving medical personnel with the Department of Defense to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 50 Army medical personnel will be dispatched to Marshfield hospitals in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Beaver Dam as part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 operation. The personnel includes nurses and medical technicals. US Army North, the joint force land component command of US Northern Command, will oversee the operation.

The Beaver Dam hospital currently has Department of Health and Human Services personnel on hand to assist as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dodge County. They are scheduled to leave later this month. Requests for federal assistance are managed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

