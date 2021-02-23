 Skip to main content
Marshfield Medical Center not renewing Dean Health plan contract
Marshfield Medical Center not renewing Dean Health plan contract

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam (copy)

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will not renew its contract with Dean Health Plan, the hospital announced this month.

The contract expires Feb. 28, and Marshfield providers will no longer be in network for Dean insurance programs starting March 1, including physician visits, tests and surgeries, according to a hospital press release.

According to both Marshfield and Dean, the two parties negotiated in good faith, but could not come to an agreement that would meet patient needs. According to a Dean statement provided by communications manager Scott Culver, Dean will provide transition of care and continuity of care as appropriate for individual plan members, their health concerns and their insurance product. Members will have in-network benefits for services through the medical center and the clinic, including locations in Horicon and Juneau, until May 31. Patients should consult with Dean for an exact understanding of what to expect.

"The alignment of SSM Health providers, Agnesian HealthCare providers and our affiliate partner Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus will allow us to provide our members the strongest network of highly-coordinated care in the Beaver Dam area," the Dean statement said.

SSM Health opened a new clinic in Beaver Dam on Corporate Drive this month and includes existing Dean providers in Beaver Dam and expanded specialty care from Fond du Lac providers. Dean members also have access to in-network services at facilities in Waupun, Columbus, Ripon, Fond du Lac and Madison.

"Dean Medical Group has had a long-standing presence in the Beaver Dam area, and we look forward to serving the community for the coming years," the Dean statement said.

Marshfield accepts several other insurance plans for in-network care.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

