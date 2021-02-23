Marshfield Medical Center not renewing Dean Health plan contract

According to both Marshfield and Dean, the two parties negotiated in good faith, but could not come to an agreement that would meet patient needs. According to a Dean statement provided by communications manager Scott Culver, Dean will provide transition of care and continuity of care as appropriate for individual plan members, their health concerns and their insurance product. Members will have in-network benefits for services through the medical center and the clinic, including locations in Horicon and Juneau, until May 31. Patients should consult with Dean for an exact understanding of what to expect.