Marshfield Medical Center opens COVID-19 clinic in Beaver Dam

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam announced the opening of a new COVID-19 clinic to provide screening, testing and symptom management.

Those who feel they may have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, and believe they are a candidate for testing or symptom management should call 1-877-998-0022. A medical professional will conduct an over-the-phone screening to determine if a COVID-19 test is appropriate. If so, the individual will be directed to the COVID-19 Clinic.

Clinic staff will then work with patients by providing guidelines for quarantine, in-clinic symptom management, or a recommendation to seek emergency care for those with acute symptoms.

“Having a dedicated COVID-19 clinic allows us to effectively identify and care for those with COVID-19,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD Chief Administrative Officer. “The clinic also allows our emergency department to focus its resources on the most critically ill and injured patients.”

The clinic will not accept walk-in patients; anyone with symptoms should begin by calling 1-877-988-0022. While previous testing was for Dodge County residents only, the COVID-19 Clinic is available to everyone.

Drive-through testing which has been offered for about a week also continues to be offered.

For more information on COVID-19 visit marshfieldclinic.org or call the COVID-19 helpline at 1-833-981-0711. To learn how to support MMC-BD with a donation of masks or other PPE, visit bdch.com/community-support.