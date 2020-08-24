Marshfield Medical gains hydroponic machine to add healthy option for communty meals

Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam harvested lettuce out of its new hydroponic machine on Monday with the fruits of their labor being given to local food pantries in order to serve healthier options.
Marshfield Medical Community Health Policy Advocate Emily Dieringer said the project was initiated by the Marshfield Medical Center for Community Health Advancement.
“One of the things we identified as a need was increased access to healthy food options,” Dieringer said.
All f Marshfield's hospitals are getting hydroponic machines to help out in similar ways in their communities. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants in water with a nutrient-based solution.
The machine was originally set to arrive in Beaver Dam in March, but was postponed because of COVID–19. Dieringer said it will be in the café of the hospital with the lights going on at night, allowing the vegetables and fruits to grow.
Dieringer said the seedlings arrived on July 15 and it took 5 to 6 weeks until harvest. They grew 144 heads of lettuce. The machine can hold 288 seedlings.
“The lettuce we wanted to be bushy, so we planted it in every other pod,” Dieringer said.
The seedlings grow without dirt and only use water and nutrients to grow. The pH levels have to be balanced but pesticides are not necessary.
“They do grow pretty quick,” Dieringer said. “They are in an optimal growing environment with no waste.”
Dieringer said they are learning as-they-go on how to best grow the healthy food options.
“The next one we will schedule a week longer,” Dieringer said. “It is a work in progress with lot of science and a little trial and error.”
Dieringer said they are looking at doing strawberries this winter.
Other hospitals who also have the machine have also done herbs and even pumpkins.
The lettuce that was grown is going to food pantries in Beaver Dam, Fox Lake, Horicon and Reeseville. Recipe cards were also given with the lettuce that include ingredients that can be found at food pantries.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.