Marshfield Medical gains hydroponic machine to add healthy option for communty meals

Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam harvested lettuce out of its new hydroponic machine on Monday with the fruits of their labor being given to local food pantries in order to serve healthier options.

Marshfield Medical Community Health Policy Advocate Emily Dieringer said the project was initiated by the Marshfield Medical Center for Community Health Advancement.

“One of the things we identified as a need was increased access to healthy food options,” Dieringer said.

All f Marshfield's hospitals are getting hydroponic machines to help out in similar ways in their communities. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants in water with a nutrient-based solution.

The machine was originally set to arrive in Beaver Dam in March, but was postponed because of COVID–19. Dieringer said it will be in the café of the hospital with the lights going on at night, allowing the vegetables and fruits to grow.

Dieringer said the seedlings arrived on July 15 and it took 5 to 6 weeks until harvest. They grew 144 heads of lettuce. The machine can hold 288 seedlings.

“The lettuce we wanted to be bushy, so we planted it in every other pod,” Dieringer said.