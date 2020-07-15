MASK FUNDRAISER
Preliminary autopsy results found the Baraboo girl who went missing Monday died by suicide, according to the Baraboo Police Department.
COLUMBUS – A 29-year-old construction worker was pronounced dead Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the construction zone outsi…
A 7-year-old died after drowning at Chapparal Campground Splash Waterpark in rural La Valle, according to information released Saturday by the…
A Grand Marsh man faces more than 23 years in prison for allegedly running into a pedestrian before speeding out of the parking lot of a Lake …
A young girl was hit by a car in Beaver Dam Monday afternoon while riding her bike.
A Baraboo restaurant announced Monday that multiple staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms.
COLUMBUS – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the name Tuesday of the 29-year-old construction worker who was pronounced dead Monday mo…
Portage Community School District officials are preparing for most students to return to classrooms this fall — with safety modifications — wh…
CALEDONIA — A 32-year-old motorcyclist died Monday after he struck a semi truck while trying to pass it on Highway 33 near Tritz Road in the t…
The Columbia County Public Health Department reported a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month and most of them are among younger people.