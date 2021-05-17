Mask mandate lifted in Beaver Dam city buildings, though not without concern

Masks are no longer required in Beaver Dam city buildings as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
According to a memo from Mayor Becky Glewen sent Monday afternoon to city staff and elected officials, the mask mandate in city buildings is lifted. Plexiglass and hand sanitizer will remain for the near future. The memo asks city staff to be respectful of others and wear a mask if requested by members of the public doing business in city facilities.
The mayor wrote in the memo that COVID-19 vaccines are available for all employees and adults who come into the building, the number of cases of COVID-19 has decreased significantly since the beginning of the year, there is no assurance that the case count will decrease further due to people who choose not to get vaccinated and many other government entities consider it a good idea to stop requiring masks indoors.
Municipal buildings may allow up to 75 percent capacity and gatherings may increase to 250 people. The decision may change if there is a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Dodge County.
The CDC announced last week that people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may choose to not wear masks in most situations. The CDC made the change given the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing people from contracting or spreading the coronavirus as well as getting ill.
The Beaver Dam Common Council met Monday night in its chambers at city hall, the second in-person meeting there since March 2020. Of the 25 or so people present in council chambers, five were wearing a face covering: council members Jaclyn Shelton and Kara Nelson, Police Chief John Kreuziger and two members of the media. (Council President Cris Olson was absent.)
Shelton expressed deep concern about the new directive from the mayor.
"I would just like to say for the record that I am very disappointed in the mayor and the way this handled tonight to have an in-person council meeting without masks, that you made that decision on your own at least some time this afternoon without any consultation of council members and council members' opinions or feelings about coming back in person without masks," Shelton said, noting the new policy goes beyond the CDC recommendation.
Shelton said she wasn't sure Glewen has the authority under the city's emergency declaration, which was made in March 2020 and approved in April 2020. The resolution gives the mayor more powers over city operations in the event that the council cannot address an issue in a timely fashion. It has not been overturned. The council can then make any changes the next time it does have the time to look at an issue.
The council approved a resolution in August 2020 requiring masks to be worn in city buildings that said "any such plan shall stay in place until the council directs otherwise." The issue of masks was not on the agenda Monday night, and agendas have to be posted at least 24 hours in advance for the public to see under state law in most circumstances.
Glewen said the council will have the opportunity to vote on the issue in two weeks if a council member would like to bring it forward.
"That is coming before you at the next meeting, so you do have the opportunity just like you have all along. As consideration, I have been very measured in how we have dealt with things that follow CDC guidelines, which have recommended that individuals who are vaccinated can be without masks."
Glewen said she has been open and transparent about steps the city has taken.
According to emails from before the meeting obtained by The Daily Citizen, Nelson also expressed disagreement about the change in policy given the risk from people who are not vaccinated. Glewen noted in the emails that unvaccinated people have made their choice and will be going indoors without masks anyway.
"I just want to thank you for having the courage to stand up for the majority of the citizens of the city of Beaver Dam," council member Mick Fischer said during the meeting. "There are a few progressives, liberals, flaming liberals that will do nothing, absolutely nothing. You can always tell these liberals now because they're always wearing a mask. Thank you for having the courage."
Nelson said during the meeting that Fischer's comments seemed insulting to the rest of the council in a derogatory way before Glewen ended the discussion, saying again that the council can bring the issue forward in two weeks.
Any changes would be subject to a majority vote.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.