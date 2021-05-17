Mask mandate lifted in Beaver Dam city buildings, though not without concern

Glewen said the council will have the opportunity to vote on the issue in two weeks if a council member would like to bring it forward.

"That is coming before you at the next meeting, so you do have the opportunity just like you have all along. As consideration, I have been very measured in how we have dealt with things that follow CDC guidelines, which have recommended that individuals who are vaccinated can be without masks."

Glewen said she has been open and transparent about steps the city has taken.

According to emails from before the meeting obtained by The Daily Citizen, Nelson also expressed disagreement about the change in policy given the risk from people who are not vaccinated. Glewen noted in the emails that unvaccinated people have made their choice and will be going indoors without masks anyway.

"I just want to thank you for having the courage to stand up for the majority of the citizens of the city of Beaver Dam," council member Mick Fischer said during the meeting. "There are a few progressives, liberals, flaming liberals that will do nothing, absolutely nothing. You can always tell these liberals now because they're always wearing a mask. Thank you for having the courage."