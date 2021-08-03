Mask wearing advised even for vaccinated as COVID-19 rates rise in Sauk, Columbia County

In posts to social media, the health department has urged people to get tested if they have “any symptoms” of the virus due to the high transmissibility of the Delta variant, even in vaccinated people.

Sauk County recorded its first death due to COVID-19 since May in mid-July. As of July 27, there were 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, with one new hospitalization in addition to the death over the period of a week. Of the roughly 64,400 residents in Sauk County, slightly more than 33,000, or 51.2%, are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. More than 84% of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated as of July 27, according to the Sauk County Health data hub.

Sauk County is offering a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in August in addition to a number of weekly, and even daily, appointment-based sites. The full schedule is listed on the health department website.