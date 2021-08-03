Mask wearing advised even for vaccinated as COVID-19 rates rise in Sauk, Columbia County

Area community transmission of COVID-19 has risen in recent days to levels CDC officials say require even fully vaccinated people to wear masks in public spaces.
A week ago, the CDC released updated guidance regarding mask wearing. Due to a growing amount of virus transmission throughout the country, anyone within an area where transmission has been deemed “substantial” or “high” should wear a mask in public while inside, even if fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC online COVID data tracker, Columbia and Sauk counties have met the substantial transmission level.
Public Health Director Treemanisha Stewart did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment on the impact of Sauk County in light of the higher transmission numbers.
A statement released on the public health website Monday informed residents that the county had reached the substantial transmission level and that the CDC recommends anyone 2 years old and above wear a mask.
The change was prompted by the spread of the Delta variant, which was 1% of all COVID-19 cases in May but now accounts for more than 80% of infections. Health officials found in a recent study of an outbreak event in Massachusetts that fully vaccinated people can spread the virus as much as an unvaccinated person, which hadn’t been true of previous variants of the virus.
According to the statement, COVID-19 vaccines “are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death” including the Delta variant, but “no vaccine provides 100% immunity.”
The new data shows “a small number of vaccinated people can be infected by the delta variant in a breakthrough infection and may be contagious,” but those “cases represent a very small amount of transmission” around the United States, according to the public health statement.
In Columbia County, the rate of transmission is also substantial, according to CDC data.
Interim Public Health Officer Ellen Ellingsworth said Monday that in order to speak to a reporter, Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf would have to give her permission. The person who answered a phone call to Ruf’s office said all requests to Ruf must be submitted via email. Ruf did not respond to a request sent to his email address Monday.
Health officials released a statement urging back to school vaccinations against COVID-19, noting that “All three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States are effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19, including in cases that are identified as having the Delta variant.” Those under 18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is two doses received 21 days apart with two weeks after to reach full immunity.
As of July 22, 31.5% of 12- to 15-year-olds in Columbia County had begun vaccinations, with 27.4% fully vaccinated. Of those 16 and 17 years old, roughly 41% had begun the process with nearly 38% fully vaccinated.
Ensuring a student is vaccinated can help students, who benefit from in-person learning, return to the classroom, the statement reads.
Sauk County officials have bolstered testing site options, which had languished slightly in the wake of vaccination options, by adding testing sites for the public both Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon at 614 Linn St. in West Baraboo. Those looking to be tested must register.
Sites are available throughout the county every day, including from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Spring Green Fire/EMS Station, 317 Winsted St., with online registration on the Spring Green EMS website. On Tuesdays, residents can get a test from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Reedsburg Ambulance Service building, 230 Railroad Street, with the same online registration used for the West Baraboo site.
They can also get tested every Tuesday and Thursday between 2 and 3 p.m. at the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Wellspring Campus, 55 Prairie Ave. in Prairie du Sac with online registration. The Wednesday testing location from 10 a.m. to noon is the Dells/Delton EMS building, 45 Miller Drive in Lake Delton. Online registration is also required. Anyone with questions can contact the Sauk County Public Health at 608-355-3290.
In posts to social media, the health department has urged people to get tested if they have “any symptoms” of the virus due to the high transmissibility of the Delta variant, even in vaccinated people.
Sauk County recorded its first death due to COVID-19 since May in mid-July. As of July 27, there were 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, with one new hospitalization in addition to the death over the period of a week. Of the roughly 64,400 residents in Sauk County, slightly more than 33,000, or 51.2%, are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. More than 84% of residents 65 or older are fully vaccinated as of July 27, according to the Sauk County Health data hub.
Sauk County is offering a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in August in addition to a number of weekly, and even daily, appointment-based sites. The full schedule is listed on the health department website.
In Columbia County, there is a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon at Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, 140 E. Cook St. in Portage. Residents can also contact the health department at 608-742-9227 for an appointment to receive a Pfizer vaccine Thursday. There are clinics from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lodi High School, 1100 Sauk St., and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at Poynette Elementary School, 225 W. North St., to receive either vaccine.
Food pantry Reach Out Lodi will host a clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at their building, 601 Clark St., for second doses of the Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of its roughly 57,500 residents, slightly more than 31,000, or 54%, had been fully vaccinated in Columbia County as of Tuesday, according to CDC data. As of July 28, there were 35 active COVID-19 cases, according to the county health data.
